TNC Coin (TNC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.63 Million

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One TNC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TNC Coin has a total market capitalization of $74.13 million and $2.63 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TNC Coin has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TNC Coin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00039231 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.55 or 0.00206026 BTC.

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC Coin (CRYPTO:TNC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com . TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

TNC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TNC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TNC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TNC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.