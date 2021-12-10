Todd M. Cleveland Sells 10,000 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $856,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PATK opened at $75.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.20. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.57 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.56.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 20.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after buying an additional 18,095 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

