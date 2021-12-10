Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.70.

TOL opened at $72.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $74.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.10%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

