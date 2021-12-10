Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,479 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $142,758,000. Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $136,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,154,000 after acquiring an additional 766,498 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $163.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.33. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.50 and a 12 month high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

