Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Torrid Holdings Inc. is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America. It is focused on fit and offers products across a broad assortment which includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories. Torrid Holdings Inc. is based in Calif. “

Get Torrid alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78. Torrid has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $306.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at about $28,145,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter worth about $23,809,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter worth about $13,418,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter worth about $9,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter worth about $8,950,000.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Torrid (CURV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.