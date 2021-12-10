Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,500 Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 519.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

MAIN opened at $43.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

