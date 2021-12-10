Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $69,000 in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of LXP opened at $15.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.43%.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

