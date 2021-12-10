Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $73,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,418 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,783,624,000 after acquiring an additional 480,461 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after acquiring an additional 808,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,193,000 after acquiring an additional 194,556 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $286,159,000 after acquiring an additional 37,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,763,402 shares of the airline’s stock worth $146,709,000 after acquiring an additional 57,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LUV opened at $43.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $42.39 and a one year high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -872.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.99) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

