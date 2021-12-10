Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $86,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $1,429,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $40,551,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 44.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $340.34 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.58 billion, a PE ratio of 73.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

