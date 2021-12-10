Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $83,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 153 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 24.1% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 21.5% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 23.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $665.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.45 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $188.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $611.45 and its 200 day moving average is $549.49.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

