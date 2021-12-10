Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Bought by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Toyota Motor makes up about 0.8% of West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,203,000 after acquiring an additional 190,642 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,928,000 after acquiring an additional 86,208 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 405,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,959,000 after acquiring an additional 63,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $180.77 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.29 and a fifty-two week high of $188.18. The firm has a market cap of $252.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.