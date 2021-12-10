Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 6,453 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,148% compared to the typical daily volume of 287 call options.

Several analysts have recently commented on TGP shares. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.

Shares of NYSE TGP opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.69. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $17.24.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 46.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

