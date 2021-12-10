Traders Purchase High Volume of IGM Biosciences Put Options (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,131 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,227% compared to the average daily volume of 236 put options.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of -1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.57. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $127.11.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 313.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.