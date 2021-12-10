Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given New 325.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 358.00 to 325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trainline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.00.

Get Trainline alerts:

OTCMKTS TNLIF remained flat at $$4.32 on Friday. Trainline has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $4.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.