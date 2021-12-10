Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 826 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 54.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $318.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $311.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

