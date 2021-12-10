Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,050 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Tilray by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Tilray by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Tilray by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Tilray by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tilray by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TLRY. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.80 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.32.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

