Traynor Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 864.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CURE opened at $124.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.98. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $69.14 and a fifty-two week high of $133.29.

