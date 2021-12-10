Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $208,000 Stock Position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,844 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,302 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 15,558 shares in the last quarter. 22.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $0.98 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

