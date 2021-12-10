Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.94 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will announce $302.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $299.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $305.25 million. Trex reported sales of $228.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.83.

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $448,638.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 560.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Trex by 28.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 1,456.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

TREX stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.68. 494,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,691. Trex has a one year low of $76.56 and a one year high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.81.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

