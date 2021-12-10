Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of Triterras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

TRIT opened at $3.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71. Triterras has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Triterras during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Triterras during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Triterras by 23.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Triterras during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Triterras by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

