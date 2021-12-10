TrueFi Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 37% lower against the dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $162.21 million and $10.70 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00041559 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

