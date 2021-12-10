TrueWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 27,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.03. 7,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,819. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

