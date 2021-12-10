TrueWealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,329 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.9% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $251.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,751. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.82 and its 200-day moving average is $243.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $201.59 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.