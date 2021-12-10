TrueWealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Savior LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter.

FALN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.82. 10,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,629. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

