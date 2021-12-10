TrueWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $51.14. The company had a trading volume of 125,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,706,305. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

