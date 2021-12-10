Truist Securities Increases Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Price Target to $13.00

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

APTS has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $729.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is -22.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTS. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

