Truist Securities Trims Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Target Price to $225.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price trimmed by Truist Securities from $326.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COUP. Truist cut their target price on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.43.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $162.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.28. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,956 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $727,205.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total transaction of $12,167,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 336,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,238,000 after buying an additional 111,759 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,037,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

