Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $126.00 to $183.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Trupanion traded as high as $157.69 and last traded at $155.41, with a volume of 2617227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.78.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

In related news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $61,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 379 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $47,549.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,715,917. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,565,000 after purchasing an additional 608,272 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Trupanion by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 422,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,592,000 after purchasing an additional 300,874 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 275,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after buying an additional 202,729 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 27,534.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after buying an additional 185,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trupanion by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,817,000 after buying an additional 182,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -191.11 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

