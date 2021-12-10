Tudor Pickering Raises Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$23.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective hoisted by Tudor Pickering to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gibson Energy to a hold rating and set a C$25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.40.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$22.46 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.57.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.1400001 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

