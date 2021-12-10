Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $454.83.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Twilio stock traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.02. 104,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of -54.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Twilio has a 12-month low of $235.00 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.17 and its 200-day moving average is $341.86.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,708,873.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.69, for a total value of $511,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,458 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,315. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Twilio by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in Twilio by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,536 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Twilio by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after acquiring an additional 985,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

