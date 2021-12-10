Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $375.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TWLO. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $454.83.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE:TWLO opened at $268.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of -54.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $235.00 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.75, for a total transaction of $1,031,193.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total value of $4,455,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,458 shares of company stock worth $22,334,315. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Twilio by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in Twilio by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,536 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Twilio by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,300,000 after acquiring an additional 985,437 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.