Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Price Up 4.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) shares rose 4.6% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $48.09 and last traded at $47.82. Approximately 201,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,096,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.72.

Specifically, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $299,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,567,186. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of -193.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,935,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $839,260,000 after acquiring an additional 302,943 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,845 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,736,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $648,356,000 after acquiring an additional 640,429 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,896,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $478,549,000 after acquiring an additional 628,060 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

