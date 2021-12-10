UBS Group Raises JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target to 265.00

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from 250.00 to 265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JDSPY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on JD Sports Fashion from 270.00 to 54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDSPY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.45. 1,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

