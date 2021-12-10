UCA Coin Hits Market Cap of $1.65 Million (UCA)

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded 54.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 10th. One UCA Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded down 57.2% against the dollar. UCA Coin has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $14,600.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,331,799,321 coins and its circulating supply is 2,304,067,958 coins. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin . UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

UCA Coin Coin Trading

