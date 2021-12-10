UEX (TSE:UEX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.41

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as low as C$0.34. UEX shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 2,416,749 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of UEX in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Get UEX alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$202.47 million and a PE ratio of -38.00.

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,660 hectares comprising 23 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for UEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.