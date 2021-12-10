Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives $28.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,120,000 after buying an additional 293,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,621,000 after purchasing an additional 621,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Under Armour by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,770,000 after purchasing an additional 146,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Under Armour by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after buying an additional 731,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

UAA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.60. 94,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,680,394. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

