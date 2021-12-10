Unido EP Hits Market Cap of $6.37 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Unido EP has a market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $750,444.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 39.5% against the dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00054985 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.16 or 0.08314025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00083757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00058428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,563.53 or 0.99931488 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002759 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,589,399 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

