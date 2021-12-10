Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $17.59 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 10th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $39.95 million and $17.59 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.84 or 0.00016259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 24.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.27 or 0.00168558 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003065 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00020560 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.21 or 0.00535570 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00059463 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,096,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

