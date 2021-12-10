Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,222 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Unilever by 240.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,961,000 after acquiring an additional 917,592 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 64.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,532,000 after buying an additional 900,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth approximately $42,822,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 721.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 504,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,532,000 after buying an additional 443,390 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.96. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

