Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €40.00 by Nord/LB

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €40.00 ($44.94) target price by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UN01. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Uniper in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($26.40) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on Uniper in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Uniper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on Uniper in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €34.03 ($38.24).

Shares of Uniper stock opened at €39.85 ($44.78) on Wednesday. Uniper has a one year low of €27.08 ($30.43) and a one year high of €39.34 ($44.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €38.00 and its 200 day moving average is €34.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

