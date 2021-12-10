Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.03. Unique Fabricating shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 24,203 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unique Fabricating, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. Limited Partn Peninsula acquired 150,000 shares of Unique Fabricating stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 813,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unique Fabricating in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unique Fabricating in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 118.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 139.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

About Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.