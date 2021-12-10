United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,644,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,425.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 475,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after buying an additional 443,991 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after buying an additional 420,440 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after buying an additional 268,989 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 198,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.95. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

