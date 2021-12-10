UP Global Sourcing’s (UPGS) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of UPGS stock opened at GBX 194 ($2.57) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £173.27 million and a PE ratio of 21.76. UP Global Sourcing has a 52-week low of GBX 95.05 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 238 ($3.16). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 186.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 205.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38.

Get UP Global Sourcing alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a GBX 3.33 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from UP Global Sourcing’s previous dividend of $1.69. UP Global Sourcing’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In related news, insider Graham Screawn sold 18,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.78), for a total value of £39,719.40 ($52,671.26).

About UP Global Sourcing

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for UP Global Sourcing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Global Sourcing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.