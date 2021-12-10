Upfiring Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last week, Upfiring has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $16.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upfiring coin can now be purchased for $0.0582 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.89 or 0.00358510 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00010079 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000101 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000975 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $679.35 or 0.01400613 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

