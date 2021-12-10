Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Major Shareholder Sells $106,192.00 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 6,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $106,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Chinh Chu sold 56,250 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $920,250.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Chinh Chu sold 1,020 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,360.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Chinh Chu sold 26,487 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $424,321.74.

On Monday, November 1st, Chinh Chu sold 74,160 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $1,192,492.80.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Chinh Chu sold 21,566 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $347,212.60.

On Monday, October 18th, Chinh Chu sold 6,069 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $97,286.07.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $15.94. 564,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,910. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 88.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,753,000 after acquiring an additional 119,065 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 5.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,683,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after acquiring an additional 312,568 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,858,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,104,000 after acquiring an additional 108,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 244.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 15.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,070,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,606,000 after acquiring an additional 419,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

