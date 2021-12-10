V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,518 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nomura lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

