Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,289 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $27,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after buying an additional 4,263,565 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after buying an additional 360,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10,382.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 269,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 267,128 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $109.80 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $88.97 and a twelve month high of $111.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.67.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.