Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 66,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,516,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.74. 426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,185. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.96. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $186.87 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

