Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE) shares were down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.99). Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 136,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($1.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.76 million and a PE ratio of -2.67.

About Various Eateries (LON:VARE)

Various Eateries PLC owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates two brands across eleven locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, cafÃ©, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

