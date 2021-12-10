Veles Market Capitalization Hits $62,725.33 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0486 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Veles has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Veles has a market cap of $62,725.33 and approximately $38.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,161.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,189.64 or 0.08522234 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.10 or 0.00319563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $464.69 or 0.00945230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00078095 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00010637 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.98 or 0.00400691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.24 or 0.00279171 BTC.

About Veles

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,703 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

